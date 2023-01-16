Euston shooting: Attempted murder arrest after shooting left girl, 7, seriously injured
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a drive-by shooting outside a London church left a girl, 7, seriously injured.
A 12-year-old girl and four women were also injured at St Aloysius Church in Euston when shots were fired from a moving vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested after a car was stopped in Barnet, London, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
He has been taken into custody.