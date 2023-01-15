Uranium: Man arrested over find at Heathrow airport

He said officers were continuing to investigate to "ensure this is definitely the case". Uranium is an element which occurs naturally. It can have nuclear-related uses once it has been refined, or enriched. This is achieved by the use of centrifuges - machines which spin at supersonic speeds. Low-enriched uranium can be used to produce fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. Highly enriched uranium has a purity of 20% or more and is used in research reactors. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.