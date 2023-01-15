UK set for cold snap after weekend of floods
People across the UK are facing a week of colder weather, with warnings of frost and snow in the coming days.
A cold snap is expected to continue well into next week, with heavy snow affecting parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
A severe cold weather alert has also been issued for England from Sunday evening.
There are 95 flood warnings in place in England, with floods having damaged hundreds of homes already.
But the wetter weather is expected to subside as the cold snap - expected to last until Thursday - sweeps across the UK.
The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice for northern Scotland from Sunday through to Wednesday.
It has also detailed a risk of ice in Scotland and the north-west and north-east of England, suggesting there could be "icy surfaces and high-ground snow leading to some difficult travelling conditions in places on Saturday night and Sunday morning".
BBC Weather forecaster Susan Powell said: "We're swapping the wet, relatively mild weather for colder conditions which will bring the risk of frost and snow.
"While it is drier in the days ahead, there are still numerous flood warnings in place across the UK."
The flood warnings and 66 flood alerts in place in England on Sunday were issued by the Environment Agency and are down from 98 warnings and 169 alerts on Saturday.
Residents are urged to take care as there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
The Met Office said: "A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period, with the potential for 10-15cm (4-6in) above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands."
It said ice would be an additional hazard, especially on Tuesday night. The Met Office also warned of widespread frost by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0°C (32F) in many parts of the UK.
"Temperatures could get down to -10°C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow," the Met Office said.
The spell of cold weather follows a weekend of flooding.
The floods have submerged parts of York city centre, with the banks of the River Ouse bursting after intense rainfall on Saturday.
Earlier, flood defences, including boarding, were deployed in York city centre.
City of York Council said it had taken the measure to keep the area "safe and open" as it urged visitors to plan their journeys in advance.
Drivers are also being warned to expect a surge in potholes after the freezing weather in December.
Several football matches have been cancelled across Devon and Cornwall because of severe weather conditions there.