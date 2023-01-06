Harry's Taliban kill remarks tarnish his reputation - ex-commander
- Published
Prince Harry has tarnished his reputation with remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, a former British commander says.
In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex describes his 25 kills as "chess pieces removed from the board".
Ex-army officer colonel Richard Kemp told the BBC Harry's comments were "ill-judged".
He added the remarks may have undermined his own security and could provoke people to take revenge.
Prince Harry gives details about his time as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare, which BBC News has obtained a copy of after it was put on sale early in Spain.
In it, he reveals for the first time that he killed 25 enemy fighters.
"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed," he writes.
"When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people."
Colonel Kemp, who commanded troops in Afghanistan in 2003, said he did not have a problem with Prince Harry revealing his kill number - but took issue with the way Harry suggested Taliban insurgents were seen by the army as "sub-human and just as chess pieces to be knocked over".