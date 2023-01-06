Census data reveals LGBT+ populations for first time
- Published
Census data has for the first time revealed the size of LGBT+ populations in England and Wales.
The results of the questionnaire reveal that 748,000 people say they are gay or lesbian, and 624,000 identify as bisexual.
On gender identity, 262,000 people said their gender identity was different to their sex registered at birth.
Of these, 48,000 said they were transgender men, and another 48,000 said they were transgender women.
It is the first census that asked people aged 16 and over about their sexual orientation and gender identity.
The census, which took place in England and Wales on 21 March 2021, offers a snapshot of the population.
Before it was circulated, the government said the information would provide evidence about inequalities to tackle discrimination, and improve decisions made about health care, education, employment, housing and social services for lesbian, gay and bisexual people.
Completing this section of the census was voluntary.