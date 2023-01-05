Prince Harry makes series of sensational claims in new memoir
A stream of sensational claims and accusations from Prince Harry's highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, have been leaked.
Harry's book outlines long-standing grievances and bitterness at the heart of the Royal Family, including a claim that he and his brother urged their father not to marry Camilla.
But one of the most striking claims from Harry, first reported by the Guardian newspaper, was how he was physically attacked by Prince William in an argument over Meghan.
Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have both said they will not comment.
Further allegations from the book have been made public since the Guardian's first article on Wednesday evening.
Among them are Harry's claim that William and Kate "howled with laughter" after seeing him dressed in a Nazi uniform for a party, the New York Post reports.
Reconciliation and compromise aren't on the agenda from the leaked excerpts. So far there's a tone of unresolved grief, grievance and accusation in Prince Harry's claims.
It's intensely personal too, about his closest family, brother, step-mother, sister-in-law, father. There's an angry cloud hanging over these claims and it's going to be impossible for that to be ignored the next time Prince Harry is seen with the Royal Family.
The coronation is only a few months away and the run-up could become a will-he, won't-he come story about Harry.
These are some of the key claims and revelations from the book:
Prince Harry urged father not to marry Camilla
Prince Harry writes that he and William, the Prince of Wales, begged their father not to marry Camilla over fears she would be their wicked stepmother, the Sun has reported.
The Sun, which obtained a Spanish copy of the book after it was accidentally published ahead of its official release date, reports that Harry claims he and his brother had separate meetings with Camilla before she officially joined the family.
Harry alleges that he pondered whether she would one day be his "wicked stepmother", but that he and his brother were willing to forgive her in "their hearts" if she could make King Charles happy.
There is no detail given on when the meeting took place or how old Prince Harry was at the time.
A woman with powers relaying a message from Diana
Prince Harry describes how his sadness over the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, led to him seeking help from a woman who "claimed to have 'powers'", the Guardian reports.
"You're living the life she couldn't," Harry says the woman told him. "You're living the life she wanted for you."
Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when Prince Harry was 12.
Prince Harry's account of a conversation he says he had with his late mother is short, the Guardian says. There is also no detail on where or when the meeting with the woman took place.
Prince William 'knocked him to the floor'
Prince Harry claims his brother grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor at his London cottage.
The Guardian reported that the book sets out an argument between the pair which was sparked by comments made by William about Meghan.
Prince Harry, the paper says, writes that his brother was critical of his marriage to Meghan Markle - and that Prince William described her as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".
The Duke of Sussex reportedly writes that his brother was "parrot[ing] the press narrative" as the confrontation escalated.
Prince Harry is said to describe what happened next, including an alleged physical altercation.
"He set down [a glass of] water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.
"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
William and Kate 'howled with laughter' at Harry's Nazi costume
The memoir also claims Prince William "howled with laughter" when he saw his brother dressed in a Nazi uniform before a fancy dress party in 2005, the New York Post reports.
The New York Post reports Harry asked William, and his future wife Catherine, whether he should wear the costume, or dress as a pilot - and claims the pair laughed and said the Nazi uniform.
Harry was 20-years-old when the Sun published a front page photo of him dressed in the uniform at a costume party with a "Native and Colonial" theme.