Prince Harry will not say if he will attend coronation
- Published
Prince Harry has not confirmed whether he would accept an invitation to his father's coronation in May, according to a trailer for an ITV interview.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he told interviewer Tom Bradby.
The coronation of King Charles will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The interview is expected to discuss tensions between the Duke of Sussex and members of the Royal Family.
"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it," said Prince Harry, in an interview linked to his upcoming memoir, Spare.
Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on the prince's book, due to be published next week.
There have been reports of leaks from this "unflinching" memoir, including claims of angry disputes with his brother William, the Prince of Wales.
In the ITV trailer, Prince Harry is asked about the merits of bringing such family arguments into the public sphere.
"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Prince Harry tells Tom Bradby.
Prince Harry also rejects suggestions that by revealing such personal disputes he was "invading the privacy" of others in his family.
"That would be the accusation from people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press," says Prince Harry, in an interview to be broadcast at 9pm on Sunday.
Despite being unwilling to commit to going to his father's coronation, Prince Harry said that he still believed in the monarchy.
Asked whether he had a part to play in its future, he replied: "I don't know."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been expected to have been invited to the coronation, even though Prince Harry is no longer a "working royal".
Not attending the coronation events to be held in May would be likely to be seen as a snub and a measure of the scale of the family rift.
Prince Harry came to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, but was not allowed to take part in the appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony.