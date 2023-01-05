Prince Harry won’t say if he will attend coronation
- Published
Prince Harry has not confirmed whether he would accept an invitation to his father's coronation in May, according to a trailer for an ITV interview.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he told interviewer Tom Bradby.
The coronation of King Charles will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The interview is expected to discuss tensions between the Duke of Sussex and members of the Royal Family.