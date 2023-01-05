Iron Maiden release limited edition postal stamps with Royal Mail
Members of the iconic heavy metal group Iron Maiden have joined a select few musicians with the honour of having their own postage stamps.
The new collection, available for pre-order from Thursday, includes 12 stamps.
Eight stamps feature pictures from their tours across the world over the years, and feature all current members of the band.
The band's popular mascot Eddie is also pictured on four of the stamps.
They are only the fifth group to be honoured with a stamp issue, following on from The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and the Rolling Stones.
The images used in the collection range from 1980 to 2018 and include a photo from their 1983 gig in Hammersmith, and a 2008 gig at Twickenham Stadium.
There are also group shots, such as one of Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers in Rio de Janeiro, January 2001.
A stamp of Eddie shows an image from the cover of the band's first album, while another depicts him as a Samurai warrior echoing the cover art of the latest album.
The eight stamps of the band are priced at £11.70, and the four of Eddie at £5.60.
Both sets have a mixture of first class and £1.85 stamps, and will be available from January 12.
Other items are being released as part of the collection, including postcards.
Founding member and bassist, Steve Harris, said the band was astounded with the project and were speechless when they saw the stamps for the first time.
He continued: "They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We're all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band's legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way."
'Bona fide rock legends'
Formed by Steve Harris in east London in 1975, Iron maiden have sold more than 130 million copies of their albums worldwide and are considered one of the most influential rock bands of all time.
They have received Grammy's, Brit Awards and recently finished their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour where they played to over 3 million fans.
The band's last album Senjutsu was released in September and debuted at number one in 27 countries.
Iron maiden recently announced their next tour, The Future Past Tour, which will kick off in Europe this summer.
David Gold, director of external public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, added: "Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends - but Iron Maiden are just that - and more.
"With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks. We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do."