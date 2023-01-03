First migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year.
The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover.
French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel on Monday and were returned to Calais, in France.
A total of 45,670 migrants succeeded in making the journey in 2022, according to government figures collated by the BBC.
This is the highest number since records began in 2018, and marks around a 60% increase on the previous year's figure.
Last December, the government announced a series of measures to tackle the issue.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out plans to reduce the numbers of people crossing, including the creation of a new Small Boats Command Centre - bringing together the military and National Crime Agency (NCA); increased funding for the NCA to address immigration crime, and more raids on people suspected of working illegally.
And because in the 12 months to September 2022 more than 15,000 asylum seekers were Albanian, the government has also announced a new agreement with Albania to place more UK Border Force staff in its capital Tirana, and to fast track the return of failed asylum seekers to the country.
The final figures for number of asylum applications to the UK in 2022 are not yet available, but in the first nine months of the year, the UK received more than 52,500 applications, the highest number for almost two decades.
The majority of the people applying for asylum over the past 12 months arrived via the English Channel from France.
However, asylum claims made on or after 28 June 2022 can be rejected if the applicant has a connection to a safe third country - which includes passing through France on the way to the UK.
Asylum seekers have an initial interview and - if their case is accepted - they can apply to remain in the UK.
Figures show that in 2021 the UK authorities granted more first-time applications than France or Germany.
However, asylum seekers in the UK also have much longer waits than their counterparts elsewhere in Europe - 15.5 months compared to France's 8.5 months and Germany's 6.5 months.
And only 4% of people who arrived in the UK in small boats in 2021 have had a decision made about their case.
Those who are still waiting are generally not allowed to work, and many are housed in hotels due to lack of other suitable accommodation, at an estimated cost of £5.5m a day.