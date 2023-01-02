Prince Harry: 'I want my father and brother back'
Prince Harry has said "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back" in an interview ahead of the release of his book Spare.
He made the comments during a sit down with ITV's Tom Bradby, which will be broadcast two days before his book is published on 10 January.
In the trailer, where no questions can be heard, Prince Harry also says "it never needed to be this way".
The Duke of Sussex has also given an interview to CBS News' Anderson Cooper.