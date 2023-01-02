Prince Harry: 'I want my father and brother back'
- Published
Prince Harry has said "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back" in an interview ahead of the release of his book Spare.
He also says "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile", although it is not clear who he is referring to.
He made the comments during a sit down with ITV's Tom Bradby and has also given an interview to US broadcaster CBS News.
Both interviews will be broadcast on 8 January.
Speaking to CBS journalist Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry claims he was betrayed before stepping down as a working royal.
"So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal," he says.
ITV said its interview will cover Prince Harry's personal relationships and "never-before-heard details" surrounding the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
Filmed in California where the Sussexes live, the ITV interview will see Harry refer to "the leaking and the planting" of stories, before adding: "I want a family, not an institution".
"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," he adds.
Harry: The Interview, an exclusive in-depth discussion with Tom Bradby.— ITV (@ITV) January 2, 2023
Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8. @tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/MrFjLSCb9o