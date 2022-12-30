UK to need negative Covid test for China arrivals
The UK is set to announce that passengers arriving from China will need a negative Covid test before they travel as cases surge in the country.
Britain has become the latest nation to bring in screening for travellers from China after Beijing relaxed its zero-Covid policy.
China has said it will fully reopen its borders next week for the first time since March 2020.
Several countries, including the US and India, are also enforcing testing.