Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies
- Published
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.
In a statement on Twitter, her fashion house said she died "peacefully and surrounded" by her family in Clapham, South London.
Westwood made her name with her controversial punk and new wave styles in the 1970s and went on to dress some of the biggest names in fashion.
Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.
"We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."
Westwood came to prominence on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.
She was known as a staunch activist and brought causes she cared about, like climate change, to the catwalk.