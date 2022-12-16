Brixton Asake gig: Four in critical condition after incident at O2 Academy
- Published
Eight people have been taken to hospital and four are in a critical condition after an incident at a concert in south London.
Police were called to the Brixton O2 Academy at 21:35 GMT on Thursday, during a gig by afro-pop singer Asake.
Officers were responding to reports of a large number of people trying to force their way into the venue.
A number of people were found with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing, police said.
An investigation has been launched and cordons remain in place at the venue on Stockwell Road.