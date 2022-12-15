All of this will stop if I'm not here - Meghan
- Published
Meghan Markle has spoken about how she considered taking her own life before stepping back from the Royal Family.
In the latest episodes of a Netflix docuseries, she said: "It was like 'all of this will stop if I'm not here.'"
Prince Harry described his anger and shame at his response, saying he had been "institutional Harry", not "husband Harry".
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, said hearing her daughter's thoughts "broke my heart".
Speaking about the pressures of press intrusion and life in the Royal Family, Ms Markle said "the scariest thing" about her thoughts was it being "such clear thinking."
After his wife had confided in him about her struggles, Prince Harry said he had been devastated.
"I never thought it would get to that stage," he said. "And the fact that it got to that stage I felt angry and ashamed. I didn't deal with it particularly well."
Wiping away tears, Ms Ragland said the news was "not an easy one for a mum to hear".
In a reference to press intrusion in her daughter's life, she said: "I knew it was bad, but to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here."
The final three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released on Thursday.