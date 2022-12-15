'Channel horror' and 'give nurses a deal'
Many of Thursday's papers lead with the migrant boat that sank after getting into difficulty while crossing the English Channel. The Times says the skipper of a fishing trawler woke in the early hours of Wednesday morning to find migrants clinging to the side of the boat. At least four people died and another four are missing and feared dead, while 39 were rescued from the water, the paper reports.
- 'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing market
- CUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments