Dominic Raab: Five more complaints about justice secretary being investigated, No 10 says
- Published
Five further complaints about Dominic Raab's behaviour as a minister are being investigated, No 10 has said.
The prime minister's official spokesman said the claims related to Mr Raab's previous tenure as justice secretary.
It means a total of eight complaints are now being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.
Mr Raab, who was reappointed by Rishi Sunak as justice secretary and deputy prime minister in October, has denied allegations of bullying.
A source close to Mr Raab said: "There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service. The deputy prime minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.
"There is an independent investigation under way that is being overseen by the Cabinet Office, and it would be inappropriate to comment further on issues relating to it until it is completed."
Mr Raab previously served as justice secretary and deputy prime minister under Boris Johnson.
The three complaints already under investigation related to his time as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary, as well as at the Ministry of Justice.