People feared dead after migrant boat incident
- Published
People are feared to have died after a small migrant boat ran into difficulties in the early hours in the English Channel near Kent.
The BBC's Simon Jones said it was understood there had been deaths but authorities have not confirmed them.
The major search and rescue operation was launched in UK waters in freezing conditions after reports of an incident at about 03:40 GMT.
The home secretary said her "heartfelt thoughts" were with those involved.
"I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts," Home Secretary Suella Braverman added.
The UK coastguard, the French Navy and an air ambulance were all sent to help with the rescue operation.
A fishing boat in the area and coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent were also involved.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called following reports of the incident, and sent crews to Dover, in Kent, to help with the rescue efforts.
Overnight on Tuesday, temperatures dropped to 1C in Dover, with it likely to have been colder out at sea. A yellow weather warning for ice was in place across Kent at the time.
The Ministry of Defence said it was aware of the incident and agencies were supporting the coordinated response.