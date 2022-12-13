Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear crash
Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show.
He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.
The Sun reported that the incident happened at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.
The extent of his injuries remains unknown and a BBC spokesperson said details would be confirmed "in due course".
The former England cricketer was involved in a scare while filming a Top Gear drag race in September 2019.
On that occasion he ran out of runway while driving a three-wheeled motorised trike at Elvington Airfield near York - he walked away unharmed from that incident.
Glittering cricket career
Flintoff joined Top Gear as a host in 2019 and co-stars in the show with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.
He retired from international cricket in 2009 having played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England and being part of the Ashes winning sides in 2005 and 2009.
After initially retiring from all forms of the game in 2010, Flintoff had one professional bout as a boxer before returning to play Twenty20 cricket for Lancashire and Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League in 2014.
After retiring again from cricket, he has been involved in various television projects, making his stage debut in Fat Friends the Musical in 2017.