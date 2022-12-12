Strike daily: How will walkouts on Tuesday 13 December affect you?
- Published
While your council is out gritting the roads, some of you might want to grit your teeth. Tuesday marks the start of a wave of strike action that threatens to dominate the week, and potentially the rest of the month.
As the BBC's employment correspondent, each evening I'll bring you the latest information on what will be happening over the next 24 hours, to help you prepare and manage your day.
For the rest of this week, at least one union will be striking each day.
Most of the walkouts are about trying to secure pay increases that keep up with rising prices - but some are also about pensions, working conditions and job security.
So what is happening on Tuesday?
Train strikes across England, Scotland and Wales
The RMT rail workers' union is striking on four days this week - Tuesday and Wednesday, and then again on Friday and Saturday.
It will mean the near total shutdown of Britain's railways.
The RMT rail union leader, Mick Lynch, has asked for a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - but, on Monday afternoon, Downing Street made clear it didn't plan to intervene over the negotiations between rail bosses and unions.
Shortly afterwards, the RMT rejected a pay offer - meaning Tuesday's strike will go ahead as planned.
Network Rail - which owns and maintains the rails, signals and stations - says half of rail lines will be shut on strike days. Most of Scotland and Wales will have no trains running at all.
The RMT wants a pay offer reflecting the rising cost of living and a guarantee of no compulsory job losses. Rail bosses say changes need to be agreed to modernise the railway and cover the cost of pay increases.
The advice is to avoid taking trains on Tuesday if you can, but if you must travel:
- Make sure you check your train-operating company's website before setting out
- Be prepared for no services early in the morning or late at night
- Expect busy carriages with only one in five services operating between 07:30 - 18:30 GMT
If previous strikes are anything to go by, even on the strike-free days this week - Thursday and Sunday - rail passengers' patience is likely to be tested. That's because carriages, engines and staff may not be in the right place at the start of those days. The cold and wintry weather will also make it harder to ensure rail employees are where they need to be.
More train strikes are planned in weeks ahead, including over Christmas. Take a look at what to expect.
Driving test cancellations
If you are hoping to pass your driving test in the coming weeks - you may have to wait a bit longer.
That's because driving examiners and other civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) are starting strike action on Tuesday, lasting well into next month.
But it depends where you live.
To start with - from Tuesday 13 December to Sunday 18 December - north-east England and Scotland are the areas affected.
What about the other strikes?
The number of walkouts will ramp up as the week goes on.
Remember, each day we will have a daily update like this, to keep you informed.
The big one on Wednesday, as well as the train strike, will be at Royal Mail - when more than 115,000 postal workers are expected to walk out again.
The last posting day for first-class delivery before Christmas has already been brought forward to this Friday, 16 December.
Unions representing nurses, highway workers, some bus staff in south and west London, and baggage handlers at Heathrow will also strike later this week.
And, later in the month, ambulance workers in England and Wales, and about 1,000 Border Force officers, will also take industrial action.
