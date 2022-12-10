Ngozi Fulani's charity Sistah Space stops work over safety
- Published
A charity led by a black woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal event has temporarily stopped its work over safety.
Sistah Space was thrown into the spotlight when its founder, Ngozi Fulani, said she felt she was "interrogated" by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace last month.
It says it has now "ceased many" of its operations over safety.
Ms Fulani has said she suffered online abuse after speaking out.
Lady Hussey - Prince William's godmother and the late Queen's lady-in-waiting - has since left her honorary role within the Royal Household.
In a statement on its Instagram page, domestic violence charity Sistah Space said: "Thank you for the continued support and messages.
"Unfortunately recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team.
"We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible."
Ms Fulani said earlier this week that she, her family and team had been put under "immense pressure" and received "horrific abuse" on social media.
The BBC has contacted Sistah Space for further comment.
Lady Hussey was the late Queen's lady-in-waiting and was seen as a key and trusted figure in the Royal Household for decades.
Part of her latest role had involved helping to host events at Buckingham Palace - which is how she met Ms Fulani.
Ms Fulani had been at the Palace representing the London-based charity - which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage who have faced domestic and sexual abuse.
After the event, Ms Fulani described on Twitter how Lady Hussey had moved her hair aside to see her name badge, and had then challenged her to explain where she was from.
The conversation, as recounted by Ms Fulani, consisted of Lady Hussey pushing her about her background and nationality.
The BBC understands Lady Hussey remains willing to make a personal apology should it be welcomed.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace previously said "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" had been made and all staff were "being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times".
A spokesperson for Prince William previously said "racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."