UK weather: Snow to hit London and South East as people struggle to heat homes
- Published
Millions of people will be struggling to stay warm, a charity has warned - as parts of the UK are set to be hit with snow and freezing conditions.
National Energy Action said people face a "vicious choice" between a cold home and falling into debt.
Temperatures are set to drop below zero overnight and could reach -10C (14F) in rural areas, the Met Office said.
Four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for across the UK from now and over the weekend.
Snow has already fallen in parts of Scotland, and forecasters are predicting snow for London, the South East and East of England on Sunday.
BBC Weather's Sarah Keith-Lucas said on Friday: "By around 18:00 GMT this evening, still some snow lingering across northern and eastern Scotland, some around these Irish sea coasts.
"Some slippery conditions for northern and western areas on Saturday with another cold night, we're expecting temperatures as low as -6C in a few spots."
Ms Keith-Lucas added that snow could arrive in south-eastern regions and London on Sunday, with the wintry conditions expected to last into next week.
The Met Office's four yellow weather warnings include:
- Snow and ice across northern and parts of central Scotland until 12:00 on Sunday
- Ice for much of the western side of England, parts of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and Wales until 12:00 on Sunday
- Snow and ice across northern, central and eastern Scotland from 15:00 on Saturday until 12:00 on Sunday
- Snow and ice in London, the South East, and East of England from 09:00 on Sunday until 09:00 on Monday
The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a level three cold weather alert covering England until Monday.
The freezing conditions sparked Adam Scorer, chief executive of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, to issue a warning, saying they hear daily from people who are forced to turn their heating off.
The charity is calling for the government to do more to help "those at greatest peril" stay warm.
Mr Scorer said: "Millions will have been dreading the onset of winter.
"Impossibly high prices and now cold weather will leave millions struggling to stay warm and safe at home."
It comes as people on the lowest incomes in England and Wales are set to receive a £25 Cold Weather Payment.
The government payments have been set up for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.
A government spokesman said the cold weather payments are on top of support with energy bills for low-income households.
"Alongside this, we're providing households with £400 towards their energy bills this winter, with our energy price guarantee saving the typical household another £900 on top of this," the spokesman said.
Snow could bring disruption
The Met Office warned the wintry conditions could continue over the next seven days.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "Along with the cold air there are a number of weather-related hazards including freezing fog, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings in the south of England.
"Overnight temperatures are likely to dip widely below zero with some more sheltered spots dropping to -10C.
"Our forecasters are looking at the possibility of snow affecting the south-east of England on Sunday night and into Monday morning. If this happens it could bring some disruption to Monday's rush hour."
Meanwhile, just over 3,200 warm banks, which are run by local authorities and charities to provide heating to those struggling to heat their homes, are now open across the UK, according to the Warm Welcome Campaign.
It added many of them are a third or even half full and offer a variety of services, from hot tea to a place to work.
Isobel Hunter MBE, chief executive of Libraries Connected, the national membership body for public libraries, said: "The vast majority of our member libraries are part of a warm spaces scheme and as the severe cold weather spreads, many are reporting a spike in demand. They are expecting that to increase over the coming days as the weather worsens."
Charity Save the Children said 194 of 355 councils in England and Wales are directly involved in or supporting local groups to open warm spaces this winter.