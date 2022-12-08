Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
- Published
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary
Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets.
The little boy, sixth in line to the throne, is also heard to speak, describing a red sky as "beautiful".
The couple have been careful to control media access to their two children.
Archie and Lilibet have been largely kept out of the public eye since they were born in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
However, Archie has already appeared in a number of outlets - albeit rarely showing his face. Notably, his voice had previously been heard on Meghan's podcast, and - more recently - he featured in an August interview his mother did with US magazine The Cut.
Prince Harry spoke about their choices as part of the documentary, Harry & Meghan, which was released on Netflix on Thursday morning, UK time.
"As a dad, and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this," he tells the cameras. "That if you have children it should be your consent as to what you share."
Harry also reveals they are keen not to make "the same mistakes that perhaps our parents did" in raising their two children, with Meghan noting: "There's so much from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you're the product of divorce."
Harry - who also speaks of his pride in having mixed-race children - says he hopes that he will be able to give his children "an answer" if they ever turn to him and ask "what did you do in this moment?".
"I think it is such a responsibility as human beings that, if you bring a small person into this world, that you should be doing everything you can to make the world a better place for them," he says.