King Charles: Man arrested after reports egg thrown in monarch's direction
A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was reportedly thrown in the direction of the King.
The alleged incident happened while King Charles was on a walkabout in Luton town centre on Tuesday.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was detained and is in custody.
The monarch was steered away from crowds by his security staff before continuing to meet members of the public.
The King also met community leaders and officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple during his visit to the Bedfordshire town.
The incident comes just weeks after a 23-year-old student was arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during their visit to York.
The royal couple had just arrived in the city on 9 November to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when four eggs were thrown, all of which missed.