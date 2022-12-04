World Cup 2022: 'I was ecstatic at the end' - England fans celebrate win
It started nervously but ended with an explosion of joy as England overcame Senegal 3-0 to progress to the World Cup quarter finals.
In scenes that echoed across the country, every seat and standing spot was taken in the two-storey King Street Brewhouse in the centre of Bristol as hundreds of fans gathered to watch the match against Senegal.
The Christmas lights were up outside but all thoughts were on the heat of Qatar, and the prospect of England making it to the last eight.
Joe Tatt, 21, was among the mostly younger fans in the pub. He said he would rather be with other England fans than sitting at home.
"I watched the semi-finals of the Euros [against Denmark] in here and it was amazing," he said.
"To be with other fans when we score, to jump about and scream - it's amazing."
The atmosphere before the match kicked off felt nervous, and only a few supporters in the pub joined in with God Save the King as the teams lined up.
The early part of the game featured plenty of frowns and not much chanting as Senegal tested the England defence.
But all that was forgotten when Jordan Henderson fired England in front, with a huge roar going up in every corner of the Brewhouse, and fans punching the air and embracing.
If anything, the noise was even louder when Jude Bellingham danced through the Senegal midfield and Harry Kane picked his spot to put England 2-0 ahead just before half time.
And the nerves in the pub all but vanished in a raucous celebration when Jude Bellingham killed off Senegal's hopes with England's third.
The familiar sound of "It's Coming Home," began to ring out, and there was loud applause for the arrival of substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.
"What a pair to be able to bring on," said Paul Simcox, 57, who was getting into the atmosphere.
"Watching it in a pub with other fans is the second best thing to being there, the atmosphere is great."
Around the corner was Chris Sprackman, watching the game with colleagues and sporting a "Football's Coming Home for Christmas" jumper.
"I saw it, and had to have it," he said.
"Never in doubt," said Jack Holland, 34, who said he hoped people would "give [manager Gareth] Southgate the respect he deserves now".
The final 10 minutes were enjoyed by a now thoroughly-relaxed crowd in the pub, with some even leaving before the final whistle, so confident of England finishing the job.
On the street outside, as fans filed home with the working week just hours away, one of the biggest smiles was on the face of Joe Tatt.
"I was nervous beforehand but not so much during the game, as England started off quite defensively but were playing well.
"Southgate has proved himself I'd say. I was ecstatic at the end."
So is football coming home for Christmas?
"It might be," said Joe. "And wouldn't that be lovely?"