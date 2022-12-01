Harry and Meghan Netflix series 'behind closed doors'
The first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary has been released of what is being promised as the inside story of why they stepped down from their royal duties.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," said Prince Harry.
"When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan adds.
This comes against a backdrop of a royal race row about comments to a black guest at a Buckingham Palace.
The black and white trailer has been released ahead of the airing of Harry and Meghan, a six-part series directed by Liz Garbus,
"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Prince Harry said in the teaser script for this 15-rated series.
The trailer sets the scene with a fast forward set of black and white images - from a young couple messing around to later tense and tearful images of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4— Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022
This is intercut with a picture of the Princess of Wales looking rather ferociously ahead.
It is set against increasingly ominous music - and the approach of the series is going to cause some royal anxiety.
There are likely to be worries within the Royal Family about it overshadowing Prince William and Catherine's high-profile visit to Boston in the US this week.
And there will be intense scrutiny over whether it will reignite claims of racist attitudes within the Royal Household.
This is an issue that will be even more sensitive after the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William's godmother, over her comments to a black British charity boss about where she was "really" from.
The Harry and Meghan series promises to show the "clandestine days of their early courtship" and will have commentary from friends and family who have not spoken before "about what they'd witnessed".
The behind the scenes story says it will reveal a "picture of the world and how we treat each other", including Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the media.
Netflix has not confirmed the release date, although it is expected to begin next week.