Harry and Meghan Netflix series 'behind closed doors'
A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary has been released, offering a first glimpse at what the couple say is the inside story of why they stepped down from royal duties.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," said Prince Harry.
"When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan adds.
This comes against a backdrop of a royal race row about comments to a black guest at a Buckingham Palace.
The black and white trailer has been released ahead of the airing of Harry and Meghan, a six-part series directed by Liz Garbus,
"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Prince Harry said in the teaser script for this 15-rated series.
The trailer sets the scene with a fast forward set of previously unseen black and white images - from a young couple messing around to later tense and tearful images of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4— Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022
This is intercut with a picture of the Princess of Wales looking rather ferociously ahead.
The minute-long trailer is set against increasingly ominous music - and the approach of the series is going to cause royal anxiety.
There are likely to be worries within the Royal Family about the trailer and series overshadowing Prince William and Catherine's high-profile visit to Boston in the US this week. Their trip has already been threatened with being overshadowed by the race row at Buckingham Palace.
Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey stood down from her honorary duties for the Royal Family on Wednesday, after Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space described how she had been repeatedly asked by her where she "really" came from at a palace reception on Tuesday.
Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the comments had been "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" and that Lady Hussey apologised for the hurt caused. This was followed shortly afterwards by a spokesperson for Prince William saying that "racism has no place in our society".
The Harry and Meghan series promises to show the "clandestine days of their early courtship" and will have commentary from friends and family who have not spoken before "about what they'd witnessed".
The behind the scenes story says it will reveal a "picture of the world and how we treat each other", including Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the media.
Netflix has not confirmed the release date, although it is expected to begin next week.