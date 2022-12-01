Ukraine: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'extraordinary courage'
- Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has praised the "extraordinary courage" of the Ukrainian people, on a visit to the capital Kyiv.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby said the visit was about "showing solidarity" as Ukraine faces a difficult winter.
Across Ukraine, missile and drone strikes have left millions without electricity, heating or water.
Before going to Kyiv, Mr Welby met Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland, which he said was "deeply moving".
In a speech on the first day of his three-day visit, the Archbishop praised Ukrainians for their "extraordinary courage in the face of Russia's illegal, unjust and brutal invasion."
Speaking about meeting Ukrainian refugees, he said: "In this season of Advent, we remember that Jesus was born into conflict and persecution - and became a refugee when his parents fled violence and persecution to seek safety in Egypt."
He added: "I urge Christians in the Church of England and around the world to keep praying for the people of Ukraine in this Advent season - along with all people caught up in conflicts around the world - and offering our solidarity and support in every way we can."
He is being accompanied on the visit by the Anglican Bishop of Europe, the Rt Revd Dr Robert Innes.
The Church of England's most senior cleric said that the legacy of the conflict in Ukraine would continue for a long time.
Mr Welby said that the country is facing a humanitarian catastrophe and needs "active external support" to look after the people of Ukraine.
He cited the need for the most basics things: "heat, warmth and shelter," whilst saying they will also need moral support.
While in the Ukrainian capital, the pair will also meet members of Christ Church Kyiv, the Church of England church in Kyiv.
Bishop Robert added: "I am very grateful to have this opportunity to travel to Ukraine to show my personal support for our brothers and sisters in Christ here at this difficult and painful time.
"Archbishop Justin and I are here to show solidarity with all the churches in Ukraine as we continue to pray for a peaceful and just end to the war."