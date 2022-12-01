'Royal race row' and Covid jabs warning

Image caption,

The Prince of Wales' official spokesman has said 'racism has no place in our society', adding that it was right for Lady Hussey to step down following the remarks, the Times reports. In mentioning 'racism', the prince's spokesman went further than Buckingham Palace which referred to "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments", the paper says. The front page also features a photograph of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who has died at the age of 79.