'Royal race row' and Covid jabs warning

By BBC News
Staff

Many of Thursday's papers lead with the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey as a senior member of the Royal household following comments she made to a black charity boss. Lady Hussey, Prince William's godmother and chief lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, asked Ngozi Fulani what part of Africa she was from at a reception at Buckingham Palace, despite the charity chief executive being born in the UK. The Daily Mail describes the incident as a 'royal disaster'.

The Metro also leads with Lady Hussey's comments and subsequent resignation. The paper says she repeatedly asked Ms Fulani where she was 'really' from. The chief executive of Sistah Space, a charity which offers specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage, did not fully name the royal official, the paper reports.
The Daily Express leads with Prince Williams' response following his godmother's comments. The Prince of Wales described Lady Hussey's remarks as 'unacceptable', while the paper says the incident overshadowed the prince's arrival in the US.
Also leading with this story is the Daily Mirror, the paper saying the Queen's confidante of 60 years 'interrogated' Ms Fulani over her heritage.
The Prince of Wales' official spokesman has said 'racism has no place in our society', adding that it was right for Lady Hussey to step down following the remarks, the Times reports. In mentioning 'racism', the prince's spokesman went further than Buckingham Palace which referred to "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments", the paper says. The front page also features a photograph of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who has died at the age of 79.
Away from Buckingham Palace, the i leads with suggestions the UK is not prepared for a new major Covid variant, with virologists saying there has been a failure to capitalise on the successes with the vaccine in the pandemic. The paper says there are warnings the UK lacks the capability to make a new vaccine, with former vaccine chief Katie Bingham warning "our jabs are not good enough".
The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on strikes for the second day running. The paper reports that Britain faces disruption from industrial action every day until Christmas, with rail workers, nurses, teachers, security guards, and driving examiners taking part.
Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that 70% of England's water firms are owned by foreign investment firms, private equity, pension funds and businesses lodged in tax havens. The article comes as the public and some politicians call for the water industry to be held to account for sewage dumping, leaks and water shortages, the paper says.
Elon Musk is under new pressure from the US and EU over his ownership of Twitter, the Financial Times reports on its front page. The European Commission threatened the billionaire businessman on Wednesday with a ban unless Twitter abides by strict content moderation, while US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen indicated Washington was reviewing his purchase of the social media platform, the paper says.
The Daily Star looks ahead to England's fixture with African champions Senegal in the World Cup. The match is being shown on ITV on Sunday. The paper reports that fans are fearing the 'ITV curse' - England have won just two out of 15 World Cup matches shown on ITV since 1998, compared with 12 out of 16 matches shown on the BBC in the same period.
And the Sun reports that pop star Chesney Hawkes has been adopted as England's World Cup mascot following his half-time show during the Wales match. 'The One and Only' singer says he wants to play again during the next England game on Sunday, while fans are convinced he could be a lucky charm, the paper reports.

