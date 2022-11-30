Palace staff member resigns over comments
- Published
A Buckingham Palace household member has apologised and resigned over "unacceptable comments" made to charity boss at Queen Consort's reception.
The Palace said in a statement: "'We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details".
It said "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made".
It added it had reached out to the charity boss and was inviting her to discuss her experience in person.
"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.
"All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.