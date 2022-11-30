Violence against women: The families demanding change

"By leaving it as it is, it's saying that the women who have their lives taken in the homes, their lives are worth ten years less. And that's gender-based sentencing. It's misogynistic and it's just unfair and unjust." The government has promised to look at the sentencing guidance, but Julie wants more. "We've all heard sympathetic voices and lots of nodding and 'oh we agree with you, that's awful, that's awful'," she says.