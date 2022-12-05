British Fashion Awards 2022: Stars descend on Royal Albert Hall's red carpet
Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at The Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday.
Catwalk models including Lila Moss - the daughter of Kate Moss - and Bella Hadid were among those in the running to win the coveted Model of the Year award at the ceremony.
Ms Hadid clinched the award; while environmentalist and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard won the Outstanding Achievement Award.
Fashion company Wales Bonner were presented with the Independent British Brand Award at the Royal Albert Hall and Pierpaolo Piccioli was crowned Designer of the Year
The awards bring supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry.
Hollywood stars James McAvoy and Florence Pugh; rapper Stormzy and Olympian Tom Daley were just some of the famous faces to grace the red carpet.
Also among the guests at the awards ceremony were TV presenter Maya Jama, singers Liam Payne and Rochelle Humes, and royal Lady Amelia Windsor.