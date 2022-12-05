British Fashion Awards 2022: Stars descend on Royal Albert Hall's red carpet

Lorena Rae, Olivia Culpo, Poppy Delevingne, Han So Hee, Charlotte Tilbury, Lily James, Harris Reed, Sabrina Carpenter, Dixie D'Amelio, Sabrina Elba, and Demetra Pinset pose on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022Reuters
Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at The Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday.

Catwalk models including Lila Moss - the daughter of Kate Moss - and Bella Hadid were among those in the running to win the coveted Model of the Year award at the ceremony.

Ms Hadid clinched the award; while environmentalist and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Fashion company Wales Bonner were presented with the Independent British Brand Award at the Royal Albert Hall and Pierpaolo Piccioli was crowned Designer of the Year

The awards bring supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry.

Hollywood stars James McAvoy and Florence Pugh; rapper Stormzy and Olympian Tom Daley were just some of the famous faces to grace the red carpet.

Getty Images
Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, was in the running to win the Model of the Year award
EPA
Florence Pugh and Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli
Reuters
Actor James McAvoy attended with his wife Lisa Liberati

Also among the guests at the awards ceremony were TV presenter Maya Jama, singers Liam Payne and Rochelle Humes, and royal Lady Amelia Windsor.

PA Media
Maya Jama
EPA
Amanda Holden
Reuters
Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy
EPA
Former winner Adut Akech
Reuters
Olympic diver Tom Daley was among the stars to grace the red carpet in London

