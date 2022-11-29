Channel migrants: Man arrested in UK over 27 dinghy deaths
A man has been arrested over the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last year.
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was held in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency said.
He is accused of being part of a group which conspired to transport the migrants to the UK last November.
He is set to appear in court in London in Wednesday over extradition to France where he faces manslaughter charges.
The incident is thought to be one of the worst migrant tragedies in the Channel.
The small craft sank after leaving the French coast leading to the death of all but two of those onboard. Four people remain missing, the NCA said.
Mr Abwbaker, who will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court, also faces French charges of facilitating illegal immigration.
NCA deputy director Craig Turner described the arrest as "significant".
He said: "The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died.
"Working closely with our French partners we are determined to do all we can to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost, and disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved in people smuggling."
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "My thoughts continue to be with the families of all of those who tragically lost their lives in this horrendous incident.
"I thank the NCA and other agencies across the UK and France for their tireless work to deliver justice for the victims and their families by identifying those we believe to be responsible and ensuring they feel the full force of the law."