Diphtheria cases rising among asylum seekers

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) says it is not known if the more than 50 people who have or have had diphtheria were infected at Manston. The body said that cases have been rising amongst asylum seekers across Europe and some people reported symptoms before arriving, and so could have been infected in their home country. However, the incubation period for the illness is between two and five days, with a maximum of 10 days, so infections in people who were at Manston are likely to be recent.