Two boys, 16, die after being stabbed a mile apart in London
Two 16-year-old boys have died after being stabbed about a mile apart in south-east London, police have said.
Officers were called at around 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports that people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead.
Police and medics attended, but both boys were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.
Due to the closeness and timings of the incidents, police say they are trying to establish if they are linked.
Crime scenes are in place at both locations and a Section 60 order, which provides police with additional search powers, is in place until 08:00 GMT on Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
The boys' next of kin will be provided with support by specialist officers, police added.