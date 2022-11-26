'Yawn in the USA' and Tories fear MP 'mass exodus'
- Published
England's 0-0 draw with the USA in the World Cup dominates several of Saturday's front pages. To illustrate that it was not the most exciting game, three papers have gone with the headline: "Yawn in the USA." "World Cup weary," the Daily Mirror adds, as it features photos of the partners of English players seemingly struggling to maintain their interest during the match.
