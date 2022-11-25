World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
- Published
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup.
The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
But it turned out a drab 0-0 draw.
Some 500 people packed into Shoreditch's Boxpark venue on Friday evening.
Fans had been in good voice ahead of the match, spurred on by the DJ and a host of different competitions and challenges.
George Shayle, 26, said he was the first person through the door at 15:00. He took a half-day from work so he could soak up some of the atmosphere before big screens started showing the match.
"We've been watching every game," he said.
"You want to be a part of it," said Zac Okoisor, who also took time off work, arriving three hours before kick-off with friend Noah Sempala.
Noah watched the first England game on Monday while at work. But there was no way he was missing out this time, so he booked the whole day off.
He had predicted an easy game for England, but that early optimism soon made way for frustration.
"It was a bit boring, a bit disappointing," Noah said at half time. "I thought we were going to run away with it but unfortunately not."
The 4-0 he had predicted at the start of the game looked a long way off.
At Stourbridge FC in the West Midlands, the final whistle was met with heads in hands, groans and flat post-match reviews.
The most excited rush at the former youth club of England midfielder Jude Bellingham was on the toilets at half-time.
Millie Rogers, first team women's striker for Stourbridge FC for two seasons, thought a few changes in selection would help England going forward.
Jackson Dilday, from South Carolina, said he was the only person in the bar supporting USA.
In his third year of studying coaching and analysis at the University of Wolverhampton, he was pleased with USA's game plan and performance and felt the draw was nearly as good as a victory before the team play Iran.
In Shoreditch, Tessa Saraceno was one of the few Americans at the venue.
The 27 year old flew in from Chicago on Friday morning to visit her friends in London - although she had no idea there would be a big England-USA game when she planned the trip.
Tessa was going to wear a US jersey for the game, until they intervened.
"They told me I was not allowed to wear a US shirt," she said. "In the States, fans sit together and it's banter."
Her friends told her it wasn't the same over here.
Did Tessa think the US had a chance at getting a result? "Not at all," she said,
Even so, Tessa said she would "probably celebrate" if the US scored.
England remain firm favourites to qualify for the knockout stage, knowing they only need to avoid a four-goal defeat against Wales to progress.
But there were loud boos at the stadium in Qatar, and many in Shoreditch seemed to echoed their sentiments.
"It was a horrendous performance from the Three Lions," said Roberto Giurgila, 25.
"Seeing Brazil last night, they are impeccable. Realistically, I do not see England going far."