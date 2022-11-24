Shamima Begum joined IS with eyes open, UK lawyers says
- Published
Shamima Begum joined the Islamic State group "with her eyes open", government lawyers have told a tribunal.
Ms Begum's British citizenship was removed after she travelled to IS-controlled Syria aged 15.
Challenging the decision, her legal team argue she was trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation.
But at a hearing on Thursday government lawyers, defending the decision, said it did not matter Ms Begum was only 15 when she travelled there.
Sir James Eadie KC, on behalf of the government, said: "You could well have been radicalised and manipulated at an age when you are vulnerable... but nevertheless however unfortunate it might be you are now a risk.
"You can still be a risk of setting off a bomb in London or in Manchester… even if you have been trafficked at a young age."
The case is being heard at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), which has similar standing to the High Court, and can hear national security evidence in secret if necessary.
Sir James told the tribunal: "The assessment made by the Security Service [MI5] was that [Ms Begum's] travel was voluntary and demonstrated her determination and commitment to aligning with Isil."
Isil is another name for IS, meaning "Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant".
He went on: "She travelled for the purpose of aligning with Isil, and once in Syria she did in fact align with Isil.
"The assessment is that she did that with her eyes open.
"The ideology of Isil and their uncompromising brutality had been widely covered in the media."
Ms Begum's lawyers argue the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid should have taken into account she was trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation purposes when making his decision in 2019.
She left her home in London in February 2015 with her two school friends Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana. Within days she was in IS-controlled territory in Syria and was soon married to an IS fighter.