UK net migration hits all-time record at 504,000
UK net migration hit 504,000 in the year to June - the highest figure ever recorded, The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
The rise is driven by people arriving legally from outside the EU, many fleeing conflict and persecution in Hong Kong and Ukraine, says the ONS.
The resettlement of Afghan refugees and non-EU students are other factors.
The government has promised to cut net migration - the difference between the numbers entering and leaving the UK.