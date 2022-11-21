Nuclear test veterans to be honoured with medal after campaign
Veterans who took part in the UK's nuclear testing programme will receive a new medal after years of campaigning.
About 22,000 veterans will be eligible for the Nuclear Test Medal, introduced to mark 70 years since the first test.
Downing Street said the honour commemorates the contributions made by veterans, scientists and local employees from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Kiribati.
A service is being held at the National Memorial Arboretum on Monday.
The announcement comes after groups including the Labrats International charity spent several years campaigning for atomic test survivors to be recognised.
Alan Owen, who founded the charity for atomic test survivors, was inspired after his father James, from Cheltenham, took part in the nuclear testing on Christmas Island in 1962 when he was 21.
His father died from heart conditions at the age of 52 in 1994, but Mr Owen kept campaigning over the years for veterans to be honoured with a medal for their services.
He said: "It's great the government is starting to recognise the veterans.
"For me it is going to be an emotional day because I will be representing him and my sister will be there and we will be laying flowers in his memory."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the medals as "an enduring symbol of our country's gratitude" for those involved in the test programme.
He said: "Their commitment and service has preserved peace for the past 70 years, and it is only right their contribution to our safety, freedom and way of life is appropriately recognised with this honour."
The prime minister will join Veterans' Minister Johnny Mercer and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as families commemorate veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum event in Staffordshire on Monday.
Mr Mercer said: "This medal honours those who served far from home, at a crucial time in our nation's history."
Those who worked under UK command during tests between 1952 and 1967 will be able to apply for the medal.
It can also be awarded posthumously to veterans' families.
Downing Street said the first awards will be made next year.
It represents an about turn for the government, which previously said those who took part in the nuclear tests would not be eligible for a medal.
A spokeswoman said last year: "While it falls outside the criteria for medallic recognition, this in no way diminishes the contribution of those service personnel who witnessed the UK's nuclear tests."