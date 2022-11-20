Dominic Raab warns terrorists over further prison time
- Published
Terrorist offenders will face longer sentences if they commit crime while in prison, Dominic Raab has said.
Currently, prisoners will usually get a maximum sentence of 42 days for offences carried out behind bars.
But the justice secretary says crimes committed by terrorists in jail - however minor - may now lead to "significantly more prison time".
They will be referred for investigation within a week of any crime, such as vandalising cells,
The move comes after a review of terrorist activity in prisons in England and Wales by the government's independent reviewer of terrorist legislation, Jonathan Hall KC.
Mr Raab said this change would keep communities safer from those unwilling to change their ways.
He said: "Terrorist offenders pose a grave risk to public safety, and they must face the full consequences of their actions - whether on the street or behind bars."
Terrorists should not 'become more dangerous' in prison
In his review of terrorist activity in jails Mr Hall highlighted concern over the potential for prison to provide a "second opportunity for committed terrorists whose attack plans are thwarted in the community."
"More fundamentally, public confidence in the criminal justice system is shaken if terrorism occurs in prison or if people enter prison only to (become) more dangerous: and the ability of prisons to function is gravely degraded if prison officers fear imminent terrorist attack."
The government is separately facing scrutiny over its National Security Bill, which includes plans to restrict legal aid for prisoners convicted of terrorism.
The Joint Committee on Human Rights warned the draft legislation goes too far and undermines the key principle of equal access to justice.