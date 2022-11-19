Person staying at Manston migrant centre dies - Home Office
A migrant staying at the Manston processing centre in Kent has died, the Home Office has said.
The person was taken to hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.
"We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.
"A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."
The spokesperson said there was "no evidence at this stage" that the person died from an infectious disease.
They said: "We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston."