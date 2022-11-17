UK weather: Rain warnings as flooding hits roads and rail
Motorists are being warned to stay off roads as the UK prepares for "atrocious" conditions caused by heavy rain.
Some rail lines have been impacted, with disruption between Tonbridge and Hastings caused by flooding.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urged people to "only travel if necessary" after 20 cars became stuck on the A27.
The Environment Agency has issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts.
A band of rain - which arrived on Wednesday in Cornwall - will travel across England before passing over Scotland's east coast on Friday.
There is a small chance of properties flooding, communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads and disruption to transport, the Met Office has warned.
The Met Office has issued weather alerts, including a yellow warning for rain on Thursday.
The yellow warning is in place for the whole of Thursday and covers an area stretching from Birmingham, Lincoln and Hull to north Wales, Liverpool and Manchester, as well as the east coast up to the Scottish border.
Another yellow warning will kick in at 15:00 on Thursday until 18:00 on Friday for the east coast of Scotland.
Craig Snell from the Met Office said many places in the South East had already seen "more than their month's share of rain".
"The warning areas are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding but it doesn't mean that the areas outside them are not going to see some pretty atrocious conditions."
He said Scotland could see "two days of persistent rain" and this may result in snow falling in the Scottish Highlands - although this is not unusual for November.
Parts of Wales are also set to experience heavy rain, with the Met Office predicting 30-40mm (1.1-1.5in) of rain could fall over a 24-hour period.
The M23 motorway in Sussex was closed after heavy rain caused disruption. The road between Junction 10 for Crawley and Junction 11 for Pease Pottage was reopened after several hours, but some lanes remain shut.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to 70 incidents overnight and warned motorists not to drive through deep floodwater.
Flooding also caused disruption to Southern services between Lewes and Brighton and the cancellation of trains on the Isle of Wight on Thursday morning.
Police in Winchester, Hampshire warned the public about a large tree that had come down and blocked a road in Swanmore.
Services between Tonbridge and Hastings have resumed after a fault involving a blown fuse and a melted piece of signalling equipment was fixed.