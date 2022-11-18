Cost of Living: What questions do you have about food and cooking?
- Published
With the cost of living continuing to rise, many of us are changing the way we shop, cook and eat.
On 2 December, food writer and home economist Justine Pattison will answer your questions on how to make the most of your food budget. She'll also share some of her favourite recipes.
Send us your question for Justine, as well as your tips for making your weekly shop go further.
We want to hear from you - get involved using the form below.
What questions do you have about food budgeting for Justine? Send your questions to yourquestions@bbc.co.uk.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.