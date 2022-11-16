Kevin Spacey faces further sex offence charges
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is to be charged with a further seven sexual offences against one man, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.
They include three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004.
The CPS said these new charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London's Metropolitan Police.
In July, the 63-year-old appeared in court at the Old Bailey to deny five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s. That trial is due to begin in June next year.
Last month, a US court dismissed a civil sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey. The case was brought by Anthony Rapp who said the actor touched him inappropriately at a party in 1986 when he was 14.