Rishi Sunak says he is unaware of any formal complaints against Dominic Raab
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is "not aware" of formal complaints against Dominic Raab, who has been accused of demeaning colleagues.
Several newspapers have reported allegations of bullying by Mr Raab, who was reappointed justice secretary and deputy prime minister by Mr Sunak.
Mr Sunak said he did not "recognise that characterisation" of Mr Raab.
Mr Raab's spokesman said he "holds himself to the highest standards of professionalism".
Mr Sunak has come under pressure over his judgement after Sir Gavin Williamson resigned last week over allegations of bullying and threatening behaviour. Mr Sunak also faced criticism for reinstating Suella Braverman as home secretary just six days after she was forced to step down for breaching the ministerial code.
On Friday, the Guardian said it had spoken to multiple sources who alleged Mr Raab's behaviour with civil servants had been "demeaning" and "very rude and aggressive" during his first stint at the MoJ between September 2021 and September 2022.
Mr Raab was sacked as justice secretary and deputy prime minister by former PM Liz Truss, but was reappointed to those roles by Rishi Sunak following his election as leader by Tory MPs.
The Mirror reported Mr Raab had acquired the nickname "The Incinerator" because he "burns through" staff.
The Sun, meanwhile, suggested Mr Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger, a claim a spokesman for the Cabinet minister said was "nonsense".
The prime minister told reporters travelling with him to Indonesia for the G20 summit: "I don't recognise that characterisation of Dominic and I'm not aware of any formal complaints about him.
"Of course, there are established procedures for civil servants if they want to bring to light any issues."
Downing Street said that the prime minister believed that people in public life should treat others with "consideration and respect".
A No 10 spokesperson said that, while they were not aware of any formal complaint concerning Mr Raab, there were procedures available to civil servants if they had concerns.
"There are established procedures by which civil servants can raise complaints. These processes allow allegations to be looked at and considered with due process and a fair hearing," the spokesperson said.
And a spokesperson for Mr Raab said: "The DPM has worked in government for over seven years as a minister or secretary of state across four departments and enjoyed strong working relationships with officials across Whitehall.
"He consistently holds himself to the highest standards of professionalism and has never received nor been made aware of any formal complaint against him."
'Weak leadership'
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "This is yet another example of Rishi Sunak's poor judgement and weak leadership.
"As families struggle during a cost-of-living crisis made in Downing Street, yet another Tory government has descended into chaos."
The Liberal Democrats have written to the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, calling on the Cabinet Office to publish a list of ministers who have credible allegations of bullying made against them.
The party's deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, said: "The prime minister is clearly determined to sweep these allegations under the carpet.
"If the Cabinet Office knew about these allegations then they must make that public now."
A spokesperson for Mr Raab said he had "worked in government for over seven years as a Minister or Secretary of State across four departments and enjoyed strong working relationships with officials across Whitehall.
"He consistently holds himself to the highest standards of professionalism and has never received nor been made aware of any formal complaint against him," the spokesperson added.