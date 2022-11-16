A quick guide to the Autumn Statement
It's time for another major money announcement - the Autumn Statement. If you don't regularly follow politics, are unsure how it works or how it affects you, here's a very simple introduction.
The Budget is the government's financial plan
The government decides how much money you will be taxed and where that money will be spent - and it announces the plans in a big speech in March every year.
The Autumn Statement is like a second Budget
The March Budget is supposed to be the main event and the Autumn Statement is an update half a year later on how things are going. But sometimes it's just as big and important, especially when things have changed a lot - like a new prime minister coming in for example.
It's delivered by the chancellor
The UK's finance minister is called the Chancellor of the Exchequer (the exchequer is a fancy name for the government's bank account). Right now, it's Jeremy Hunt, who got the job after Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini-budget" just a few weeks ago saw him get fired.
He carries a famous red briefcase with the plans inside
On both budget days there's a tradition that the chancellor waves a fancy red briefcase to photographers. He carries it - with his speech inside - to parliament where he announces all the changes he's making.
This year's plan was delayed because of politics
Liz Truss's extremely short stint as prime minister included Kwarteng's "mini-budget" in September, and they had planned to follow it with a proper Autumn Statement on Halloween. But the September announcements plunged the country into political and economic uncertainty, so things got delayed.
It's expected to include tax increases for everyone
It's been a wild few months in the UK economy and the government wants to raise more money to cover a big gap in its accounts. Mr Hunt has already told the BBC that means everyone will have to pay more tax.
And it's the first big test for Jeremy Hunt
He was brought in after the chaos of the mini-budget and was widely seen as a safe pair of hands. He kept his job after Rishi Sunak became prime minister. Sunak was himself chancellor not too long ago, so will have his own ideas - but responsibility for the budget falls on Mr Hunt's shoulders.