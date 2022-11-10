We Were There: Do you or someone you know have a story to share about World War Two?
Ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in 2025, the BBC is trying to gather as many first-hand accounts from surviving veterans as possible, to preserve them for future generations.
You can watch some of the stories we have collected so far on our dedicated We Were There page.
If you have story to share, or know someone who does, please use the form below to tell us a little bit more. Some of the stories collected will be shared with our partners and all will be used on BBC News platforms.
