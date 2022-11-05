Disturbance at London immigration centre
- Published
Detainees armed with "various weaponry" caused a disturbance at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says.
No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport.
A group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard at the immigration centre "armed with various weaponry", said the Home Office.
The incident took place during a power outage in the early hours of Saturday and the power was still out just before 0900 GMT.
The government said no detainees had left the premises in west London, and those involved had since been returned to their rooms.
Police officers and the HM Prison Service are at the scene.
It comes as the government has faced widespread criticism this week for its handling of overcrowding at an immigration centre in Kent.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.